Jennifer Garner shines in red at the 2020 SAG Awards

Jennifer Garner made a spectacular appearance at the 2020 SAG awards!

The actress has not attended the event for six years, so it was a nice surprise to see her step on the red carpet. She is one of the award presenters for this year’s awards.

For the special occasion, the beautiful brunette wore a deep red red dress with flattering pleats everywhere. We love the Cinderella shape of this dress that was worthy of super flattering and red carpet.

The star did not retreat to the jewelry department and was dressed in 80 carat Harry Winston diamonds. Her jewelry includes earrings, three rings and a vintage bracelet from 1959 that in itself already had more than 57 carats.

Regarding the beauty of Garner, the star opted for a soft wave in her dark brown lob and a natural blush of makeup.

Do you want to deliver exclusive famous fashion content directly to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest fashion news about celebrities, photos of the red carpet, face-offs and more!

View Garner’s beautiful red carpet moment: