Jennifer Dulos lost months ago and her husband was just charged with her murder

Jennifer Farber Dulos

The case of Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut woman and mother of five who went missing last May, has just taken a dark turn. On Tuesday, her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with her murder and ended months with speculation about how this case would end up.

Fotis Dolus was arrested and charged with three points: capital murder, murder and kidnapping. The charges are accompanied by the discovery of a shallow “human grave” on the grounds of a club that is only for members, just before its disappearance. Fotis ‘friend, Kent Mawhinney, was also arrested for Dulos’ disappearance as a third party.

Mawhinney reportedly founded the Windsor Rod and Gun club where two members came across a hole that was 6 feet long and 2 feet wide. Jay Lawlor, one of the witnesses who found the tomb-shaped hole, also described a blue tarp and a bag of limes in it that he unequivocally said were “for trying to get rid of a body,” according to police.

Fotis’s girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was the third party in the Dulos case. She too is confronted with conspiracy to commit murder.

“Although we are relieved that waiting for these charges is over, there is no sense of closure for us,” the Jennifer family said in a public statement. “Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and we will mourn her loss forever. ”

Fotis and Troconis were arrested twice each year – once in June and once in September – on charges of tampering with evidence related to Jenny’s disappearance. But this development marks the first real sign of progress in a case that has been going on for almost a year. Last September, Fotis went so far as to believe that his wife was still alive in an interview with NBC’s Dateline.

Jennifer and Fotis got married in 2004 and divorced in 2017. In the two years prior to her disappearance last May, the exes were engaged in an ongoing custody battle. Jennifer had previously accused Fotis of “irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling behavior”. In addition, it is reported that Jenny’s parents also owe $ 1 million in loans.

According to the New York Times, court records suggest that Jennifer was worried that Fotis might “harm her or their five children.” 24, 2019. Researchers later searched her home, where they saw blood stains and splashes. Her car was left in a local park a few miles away.

DNA evidence eventually linked Fotis to the crime scene in Jennifer’s house. Detectives wrote in arrest warrants that someone had tried to “clean up” everything that would have been taxing. Jennifer’s body is yet to be found and her husband is currently being held on a $ 6 million bond.

