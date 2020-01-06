Jennifer Aniston's reaction to Brad Pitt's dating joke is priceless

Loading...

The Golden Globes kicked off the 2020 awards season and what a night it was. Tom Hanks became the first famous meme of the year thanks to his hilarious reaction to the host of Ricky Gervais monologue, Michelle Williams used his acceptance speech to address abortion rights and Phoebe Waller’s Fleabag- Bridge has rightly earned not one but two gongs.

However, it was Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt that everyone was talking about. Despite their separation more than a decade ago, many were hoping for a red carpet meeting as the former couple attended the ceremony in Los Angeles, California this weekend.

Although this did not happen due to the fact that they arrived at different times, Brad spoke about his Jen in an interview in which he told a reporter: “I will come across Jen, it’s is a good friend… the second most important reunion of its year “, he added, alluding to a possible meeting of the Friends.

And it wasn’t the only time the pair shared either.

Brad received the award for best actor in a film and went on stage to deliver his acceptance speech. But his dating joke was what really piqued the interest of fans – especially since the camera stayed on Jen all the time.

“I wanted to bring my mom (to the Globes) but I couldn’t because any woman next to whom they say I’m dating,” he told the crowd.

My favorite part of Brad Pitt’s #goldenglobes acceptance speech is watching the face of Jennifer Aniston during this one. pic.twitter.com/G5HHVKM2dy

– Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) January 6, 2020

Sitting next to This Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, Jen’s expression is priceless. Why? Because no one can really understand what it means.

Half smile, half smile, fans try to decipher whether she was amused or not by Brad’s little joke. She is also filmed pursing her lips and applauding proudly throughout her speech.

Since there are many more price reductions taking place in the next two months, we are sure that they will eventually intersect.