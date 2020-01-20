Jennifer Aniston wins surprise award for The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston won the Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) award for an actress’s outstanding performance in a drama series for her portrayal of Alex Levy in The Morning Show.

She was against four other actors for the award: Olivia Colman (The Crown), Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)…

It was a somewhat surprised victory despite her convincing performance, as Olivia Colman had largely predicted winning the award.

Jennifer Aniston said she initially joined SAG in a rather mundane way.

I had an advertisement for Bob’s Big Boy, and I got into SAG, and it was a very humble start, but you have to start somewhere.

She started her thanks with the chief writer Kerry Ehrin.

I just have to say that I’m so grateful, first of all, Kerry Ehrin, our extraordinary chief screenwriter, who created these, not just one, but so many characters who are so layered and complicated and messy and ugly and all just beautifully human.

And boy, were we able to delve deeply into our own experiences and our own history and really be able to breathe life into these extraordinary characters.

I mean, who knew that emotional breakdowns were so good. It was literally, like, you know, seven months of therapy covered about 20 years of work. So thank you for watching this.

And just everyone in this room, Mimi Leder, our fearless leader, Michael Ellenberg. Reese Witherspoon (…) my partner in crime. I love my daughter. It took 20 years, but we finally did it.

And my production partner Kristin Hahn, Amanda Anka, Kristin, at the top of the hill. Laura Canon, dreams come true.

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted his congratulations.

Congratulations to Jen and the entire Morning Show team! https://t.co/dlLIFgznPM

– Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 20, 2020

Apple won its first prize for The Morning Show – and any Apple TV + show – when Billy Crudrup won the Critics Choice Award for best actor in a drama series. Crudrup played chairman of eccentric network Cory Ellison.

The Morning Show was also nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, including Aniston for best actress performance in a television drama, but did not win any of them.

