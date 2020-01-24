https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U51MiA0JlIc [/ embed]

Rachel Green is back at the Central Perk.

During the guest appearance of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday, former “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston surprised the fans who visited the Central Perk café in the Warner Brothers Studio Lot.

In the video, 50-year-old Aniston crouches behind the iconic orange couch from the hit television series and jumps behind the fans as they sit down to be photographed.

Aniston appears with a couple of friends with a coffee pot and asks if they want to have a drink. When another girl replies that her favorite character is Ross, Aniston shows up and asks, “Ross? Who said ross? “To which the girl replies:” Not me! “

Another woman asks: “Is it real? Am I dreaming? Is it really, really you? “

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry in “Friends” NBC

Unfortunately for Aniston, Joey, Monica, and Phoebe were her favorites, but not Rachel.

However, all fans had one thing in common – they all shouted very loudly, either with fear or sheer joy when Aniston appeared behind the couch.

The actress is still at the height of her big win at the SAG Awards on Sunday when she took home the actress award for a drama series for “The Morning Show”.

The biggest news on Sunday, however, was Aniston’s behind-the-scenes reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt.