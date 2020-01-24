Jennifer Aniston surprises fans of friends on the Central Perk Set

On Thursday, Jennifer Aniston replaced Ellen DeGeneres as a guest guest for her daytime talk show, which was filmed on the same studio plot where Friends was shot.

The Morning Show actress returned to the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, and decided to stop at the Central Perk set from the sitcom, which is still intact for tours. It is where the actress shocked fans.

“I know, it’s the cruelest thing in the world,” she said to a few fans, who were shocked when Aniston popped up from behind the coffee shop couch when she called “espresso!”

“Are you really here, is this real?” Another extreme star truck fan asked, and Aniston joked: “I live here.”

During her visit, the 50-year-old actress gave jokes a difficult time to fans whose answer to “Who is your favorite character?” Not Rachel was.

“I’ll pretend I didn’t hear that,” she said to a group of Phoebe and Monica fans.

Regarding the actress returning to the studio to film the beloved sitcom’s reboot, the Friends cast teased that a reunion project was in the making – but it would not be something the stars would repeat their roles in. In October, Aniston told Stephen Colbert, host of the Late Show, that “something is going on” – but then also clarified that “we don’t know what that something is”.

Earlier this month, Friends co-maker Marta Kauffman spoke with reporters from the Producer Guild Awards about the reunion and its possibilities.

“If it were right, if the six together reflect, talk about their experiences and episodes, then I fully support it,” she said.

Although the HBO Max reunion special has been in conversation for a while, Kauffman reiterated that nothing has been confirmed yet.

