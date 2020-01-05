Jennifer Aniston smiles during Brad Pitt's speech at the 2020 Golden Globes

Loading...

That was wild, Golden Globes.

Jennifer Aniston was not only in the same room as Brad Pitt for the Golden Globes, she also grinned during his speech.

Camera shots with the actress, 50, during Pitt’s acceptance speech for best supporting actor in a movie for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, where she sat in the audience behind Beyoncé and near her “The Morning Show”. Co-star Reese Witherspoon.

During the speech, 56-year-old Pitt joked that he hadn’t brought his mother to the ceremony, fearing that the tabloids might go wild.

“I wanted to bring my mother with me, but I couldn’t because someone I was standing next to said that I was going to meet. It would be awkward,” he said when cameras recorded Aniston’s reaction.

Aniston and Pitt were married for five years from 2000 to 2005. Aniston separated from Justin Theroux in 2017, and Pitt divorced from Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Twitter immediately went wild and noticed the clever camera work. “Thank you to the camera person who panned to Jennifer Aniston during this Brad Pitt line,” wrote one fan. “I searched the audience for Jennifer Aniston while Brad Pitt made his acceptance speech,” joked another.

Earlier that night, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight that he welcomed the idea of ​​meeting his ex at the Golden Globes.

“I would meet Jen,” he said. “She is a good friend.”

Pitt also joked that this would be the second most important reunion for her this year, alluding to her reunion with friends who almost broke the internet.

The actor was joking during his speech in which he referred to Leonardo DiCaprio as “LDC”.

“I want to thank my partner for crime, LDC,” said Pitt about DiCaprio. “You know, before” The Revenant “I saw his co-stars accepting awards, getting up and thanking him so much every year. I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I would be without not you here, man. thank you. “