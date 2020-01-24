Jennifer Aniston scares fans of 'Friends' at Central Perk for 'Ellen': Watch

The editorial team independently selects all of the products and services presented here. If you buy something through our links, we may receive a commission.

By Proma Khosla

Who is your favorite Friends friend? Answer with care, because Jennifer Aniston might be hiding behind you and ready to give a wrong answer. The Friends’ star guest was host to Ellen and apparently had the time of her life that surprised Friends fans at Central Perk.

After initially screaming loud enough to warrant a police investigation, fans were happy to see Aniston, even if she didn’t care how many people love Phoebe more than Rachel.

“Are you really filming here?” asks an incredulous fan of the received set on the Warner Bros. property. “I live here,” replies Aniston cheerfully. (Friends haven’t filmed in 15 years, but she was kind enough to leave this part out).

Aniston recently won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her starring role in The Morning Show on AppleTV +. She regularly denies rumors of reunion with friends.