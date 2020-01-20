Jennifer Aniston just wore a 90s-inspired slip dress to the 2020 SAG Awards

They say that fashion is cyclical and Jennifer Aniston has absolutely proven that this is true with her 2020 SAG Awards look!

The beautiful actress stepped outside at the SAG Awards in a slender white slip dress that fitted her like a glove! Satin slip dresses were a huge trend in the era of the red carpet from the 90s, so it was certainly a blast from the past to see the actress rolling up the look again in 2020.

The ivory-colored silk number had a body-skimming shape with a turtleneck and a sash hanging on the waist. She accessorized with Fred Leighton long chandelier earrings and wore her hair in a simple straight bob.

The superstar was nominated at the SAG Awards for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in Apple TV + The Morning Show.

View the slip dress moment of Aniston during the SAG Awards: