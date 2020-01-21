JENNIFER Aniston had the time of her life during Sunday’s SAG Awards.

After reuniting with her ex-husband Brad Pitt and winning the female actor prize, the Morning Show star threw out her Dior dress and shared her joy.

9

Jennifer Aniston had the time of her life during Sunday’s SAG Awards

9

After reuniting with her ex-husband Brad Pitt and winning the female actor prize, the Morning Show star threw out her dress and shared her joy

The 50-year-old actress posted two images of her big night – an earlier and a very brutal copy afterwards.

She was seen in her beautiful ivory dress and tried to lie flat during her luxury ride on the way to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to prevent her dress from wrinkling.

The second simply showed her dress that was thrown over the side of her bath and kicked off her shoes.

The star revealed that she had the time of her life to celebrate her victory after she had kept her dress successful.

9

The star revealed that she had the time of her life to celebrate her victory after she had kept her dress successful

9

Her fellow celebrities were quick to share their own praise and messages of congratulations in the responses

9

Co-star of friends Courteney Cox said: “So proud of you! And you are beautiful”

9

She was wearing a beautiful ivory dress

9

Jen shared even more photos from her night to her Instagram stories

She subtitled: “No wrinkles … harder than it seems! Somewhere between these two photos, my colleagues gave me a gift that I will cherish and a night I will never forget.

“Thanks @sagawards, @themorningshow and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s go back to work.”

Her fellow celebrities were quick to share their own praise and messages of congratulations in the responses.

“Well deserved,” wrote Gwyneth Paltrow, while her friend co-star Courteney Cox said, “So proud of you! And you’re beautiful.”

9

Jen bumped into her ex-husband Brad Pitt when they both attended the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday and they looked closer than ever Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Jen delighted fans when she bumped into her ex – Brad Pitt – and shared a “moment.”

The image of looking into each other’s eyes and lovingly touching them had hyperventilating fans around the world.

It follows their love for the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month when the single stars were centimeters apart and their respective successes applauded – before they were shown at the same after-party.

Jennifer’s friends suggest that she always said she would have a reunion if Brad defeated his demons, namely drink and weed.

9

Her friend Courteney Cox posted a sweet response to her Instagram

HIT THE SPOT

J Lo shows off her abs in leopard-print leggings during a workout before the Super Bowl

Thigh is the limit

Singles fans see Peter grabbing Victoria’s thigh when she boarded the plane

NOT FAIER

Billie Faiers sheds tears when she refuses sister Sam’s helicopter gift

IT IS MUCH

Pixie Lott shows off her funky style in colorful clothes during Paris Fashion Week

IT WILL CHANGE

BBC Director Tony Hall STOPPING – paving the way for his first female leader

Brad, 56, has certainly done this – though not for the benefit of Jennifer.

His personal restart was a lifestyle choice after a brutal end to the last decade when his two-year marriage to Angelina Jolie collapsed.

In the past year they have seen each other socially – which helped to start the conversation about a reunion – at Jennifer’s 50th birthday party in February.

He was also at an intimate Christmas party that she organized with guests, including Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow, another ex from Brad.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in backstage of emotional reunification at the SAG Awards

Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

.