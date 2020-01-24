Chances are that you have heard the word “Tulum” but have no idea what it is. Well, it’s a vacation resort that is part of the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico. In recent years it has become the holiday destination for a number of big stars … And, in all likelihood, a few of your friends on social media.

The city is known for its beaches and the well-preserved ruins of an ancient Mayan port city, perched on a rocky cliff above the white sand and the beautiful turquoise sea.

Stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Howard Stern, Gigi Hadid and the cast of Riverdale are all spotted and enjoy the sun in Tulum. After you’ve seen photos of their trip, chances are you want to add Tulum to your next trip to Mexico.

Without further delay, there are Jennifer Aniston, Gigi Hadid and 14 other celebrities who recently flew to Tulum, Mexico.

16 Jennifer Aniston vacations with a possible love match in Tulum

When Jennifer Aniston leaves with someone, the press always jumps to the conclusion that she is dating that person. In this case it is her trip to Tulum with director Will Speck, who happens to be Aniston’s old friend. We don’t care if she goes out with him or not, the only thing we care about is how beautiful she looked during her vacation in January 2020.

15 Gigi Hadid does a very dubious photo shoot on the beach

Gigi Hadid is a total babe. But these photos from The Daily Mail don’t exactly paint her in the best light. While the completed model was in Tulum, Mexico, she did a small photo shoot with some looks that were less than becoming. Yet we are sure that the beautiful blonde had a great time. How can anyone complain about hanging out on the beach all day?

14 Howard Stern was dragged to Tulum by his beautiful wife Beth (and Jimmy Kimmel)

Anyone who listens to the absurdly brilliant Howard Stern knows he hates going somewhere. But in January 2020 he was dragged to Tulum by his beautiful wife Beth and his best friend Jimmy Kimmel. Although he only spent a few days there, he loved the resort. Especially when he was walking on the beach with Beth and a curious wild pig who came to them to say “hello.”

13 Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne catch some rays while lazing around in Tulum

Not long ago, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne spent a short time in Tulum, Mexico. According to Just Jared, the attractive couple spent most of their days relaxing there on day beds at the resort where they stayed. Unfortunately for them their privacy was interrupted by some thirsty paparazzi. Fortunately for us we have looked at their holiday from the inside.

12 Maia Mitchell and Rudy Mancuso go on holiday together, even though they didn’t want us to know

Maia Mitchell and Rudy Mancuso keep their relationship absolutely low. Unfortunately for them, the paparazzi saw that they arrived at the airport near Tulum and then wandered around the city again. Although their romantic vacation had been invaded, the two seemed to have a really great time exploring the city, according to Just Jared.

11 Charles Melton had his fans melted on the beach

Charles Melton had a much needed vacation not long after he broke things off with his Riverdale co-star, Camila Mendes. According to Just Jared, the Hollywood hunk was spotted with his shirt off in Tulum to celebrate the new year with a few of his friends. Of course he was swum on the beach by a bunch of Riverdale fans.

10 Alexis Ren showed off her incredible figure, so we all want to buy a ticket to wherever she is

Although she doesn’t do much else than pose for a few photos and has an incredibly successful social media account, Alexis has built up a huge fan base. This basis includes her film star friend, Noah Centineo. But not long before Noah made his love for her audience, Alexis was noticed by the Daily Mail in Tulum with a completely different guy. Together they walked on the beach at the resort of Casa Malca Tulum.

9 Eiza Gonzalez confirmed her romance by wrapping the PDA

Baby Driver and Hobbs & Shaw actor Eiza Gonzalez confirmed her relationship with Luke Bracey during a vacation in Tulum, Mexico. The beautiful star frolic in the water in a range of skimpy bikinis, accompanied by her handsome new beau. According to Just Jared, she took this vacation for her Dior Fashion Show in New York.

8 Chantel Jeffries and Diplo made everyone want to date one or both

Diplo was all about his torn body and his beautiful social media interest, Chantel Jeffries, while on vacation in Tulum not long ago. According to The Daily Mail, the 41-year-old DJ and the 27-year-old YouTube star posed for various photos prior to their major musical performance in Tulum.

7 Pink enjoyed some needed downtime in Tulum

According to Popsugar, beloved musician Pink enjoyed a vacation in Tulum, Mexico with her husband, Corey Hart. While she was there, Pink showed off her muscular figure and her range of tattoos. The “What About Us” singer also enjoyed wandering around and relaxing on the beaches prior to her massive tour with various stops in Mexico.

6 Delilah Belle Hamlin was caught in the waves

Anyone under the age of 25 and active on social media knows who this babe is. Others have no idea … and we can’t blame them. But everyone on Tulum beach on the day that Delilah Belle Hamlin got caught in the waves discovered exactly who she is. According to The Daily Mail, Delilah stopped hearts as she wandered around the beach in a revealing black song.

5 Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher made her fiance Jordan Rodgers Swoon

According to The Daily Mail, The Bachelorette # 12 showed JoJo Fletcher her incredible figure during her vacation in Tulum, Mexico with her fiance Jordan Rodgers. The handsome couple were photographed as they roamed the city and stopped at a few local restaurants, as well as at their swimming pool, which looked out over the beautiful sea.

4 Big Time Rush’s James Maslow has taken Caitlin spears on a Tulum outing

James Maslow from Big Time Rush rocked it on the beach with his old girlfriend, Caitlin Spears. According to Jared, the two did not avoid the camera during a holiday in Tulum. They even went to their social media to praise the city and all the great experiences they shared there.

3 Nina Dobrev was all about rocking cool cut-out bathing suits

Vampire Diaries and Degrassi: The Next Generation star Nina Dobrev has the body for swimwear. And she clearly knows that. According to Just Jared, the beautiful star showed off some pretty cool pieces while partying on the beaches of Tulum. She was there to celebrate her 29th birthday with a lot of friends. It seems that she has chosen the ideal location to do this.

2 AnnaLynne McCord went to Tulum for a while

Nina Dobrev is not the only teenage drama to celebrate her birthday in Tulum, Mexico. According to Just Jared, 90210 star Anna Lynne McCord surrounded herself with friends in Tulum during her 28th year. Of course, the paparazzi were completely consumed by the stately blonde and all her friends.

1 Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed flew to Tulum before they had a daughter who made sure they didn’t go anywhere else than in the supermarket

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder took a note from Ian’s former girlfriend, Nina Dobrev, when they decided to go on vacation in Tulum. According to Just Jared, the beautiful couple and their friends hung in the coastal town not long before Nikki gave birth to their child. It is clear that Tulum was their ideal vacation before their lives changed forever.