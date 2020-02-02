Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc were very much against their most famous Friends storyline

“Joey wouldn’t do that”

After having been there for ten years, Friends left our screens in 2004 – leaving a central heart-shaped hole in our hearts – and we’re still not over it.

Yes, it may have been 15 years since Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe and Joey last appeared, but it still feels like it was yesterday.

We are still deeply invested in the tumultuous relationship between Rachel and Ross, we have never given up hope that Parker (Alec Baldwin) will come back into our lives and we cannot believe how fast the Friends children grew up. Are we the only ones who are confused by our feelings for Ben now that he grew up and plays the lead role in Riverdale?

But it is not Cole Sprouse or the Friends reunion that became a topic of conversation this week. Instead, it was the characters, Rachel and Joey, who brought news when it turned out that both actors strongly objected to their most famous storyline.

Yes, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston were reportedly uncomfortable with the storyline where Joey and Rachel date.

In a recent interview with Express.co.uk Dr. Simone Cox, one of the brains behind Friends: A Reading of the Sitcom, from how Matt LeBlanc in particular was tough on the storyline.

Recalling her conversation with one of the executive producers, Kevin S. Bright, Dr. Simone Cox: “He told us when they first started spreading the idea of ​​a storyline where Joey developed feelings for Rachel, that Matt LeBlanc felt very uncomfortable with this.

“He said these actors were so invested in their characteristics, and Matt LeBlanc’s objection was,” Joey wouldn’t do that. “

Cox went on: “Joey is many things: he is a skirt hunter; he is in his food; but he is also a very loyal friend. So Joey would never go for Rachel because that would be devastating for Ross. But in this case they went for it because, I think, they thought they would get some interesting storylines. “

And Matt LeBlanc was not alone, Jennifer Aniston also said he was against the storyline.

“It had to be an eye on him, and it had to be funnier than emotional, otherwise this bow from risky to untraceable,” says Kelsey Miller, author of I’ll Be There for You: The One About Friends explained of the opinions of Jennifer Aniston about the relationship between season 9.

Jen reportedly insisted that Rachel’s attraction to Joey could not be love and should be purely physical, always talking about Rachel and Ross.

Well, that’s that.