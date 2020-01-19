Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt both reach the stage of the 2020 SAG Awards

Brad and Jen are doing things together again – somehow.

At the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday evening, the former Hollywood couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt won their respective categories: female actors in a drama series (“The Morning Show”) and male actors in a supporting role (“Once Upon A Time In … Hollywood” ) ”).

Aniston, 50, and Pitt, 56, divorced in 2005.

Pitt went so far as to joke about the failed marriage in the winning speech.

“It was a difficult part,” he said of his role as Cliff, a relaxed stuntman. “Someone who gets high takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife.” The cameraman then waved to a slightly grinning Aniston, who then clapped her hands twice.

Aniston evaded the topic on the podium and instead brought up another male Hollywood A-Lister: Adam Sandler. Her co-star “Murder Mystery” is high on the list of “snubbeds” after failing to score SAG and Oscar for his acclaimed appearance in “Uncut Gems”.

“Adam Sandler, your performance is exceptional and your magic is real, buddy,” she said before leaving the stage. “I love you.”