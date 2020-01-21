Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt 2020 SAG Reunion (photos)

The reunification of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt in 2020 led to a complete breakdown of the internet.

The exes friends, who were married from 2000 to 2005, both took part in this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19), both of which brought home major awards – Pitt for his appearance in Quentin Tarantinos It was once … in Hollywood and Aniston for their role as news anchor Alex Levy The Morning Show.

However, it was their sweet solemn moment that upset fans on Twitter. The two actors were photographed as they talked backstage and at some point they even held hands.

You can see the photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston for yourself below:

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images. Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

But that’s not all: Pitt was also seen shortly after his own SAG victory when he watched Aniston’s acceptance speech from the stage. In a video recorded by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor can be seen smiling from ear to ear.

Of course, this reunion led to some of the best reactions on social media. It has also been shown that the long-standing fascination for this former couple remains great, even though they separated over 15 years ago.

Even celebrities strained the encounter …

Pitt and Aniston broke up in 2005 after allegedly having an affair with Angelina Jolie, whom he then married before the two separated in 2016. From the Year of Friends, she married Justin Theroux in 2015 before quitting two years later.

Longest-lasting celebrity couples