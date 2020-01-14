Jennie Taylor, wife of deceased mayor of North Ogden, gets new job at Pentagon

SALT LAKE CITY – Jennie Taylor, a Gold Star wife of North Ogden, was named new civilian assistant to the Secretary of the Army for Utah at a ceremony at the Pentagon on Tuesday afternoon.

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy was present to swear an oath to Taylor and seven other aides.

“I took the same oath that my husband took 17 years ago,” said Taylor of the moving and exciting ceremony, “and I never put on combat boots.”

Her husband, Major Brent Taylor of the Utah Army National Guard – and former mayor of Northern Ogden – was killed in Afghanistan on November 3, 2018, in an internal attack that injured another American soldier. Brent Taylor was part of an American military unit training Afghan commandos.

Brent Taylor – who had volunteered for each of his four deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, said Jennie Taylor – had felt a call to the public service since childhood. He once said to his high school class – as president of his class – that the White House would welcome its 20 years of reunion.

“I inherited my husband’s life,” said Jennie Taylor of her husband’s passion for the public service.

As she walked the Pentagon through “millions” of museum-like corridors on Tuesday, Jennie Taylor couldn’t help but think that she was walking where Brent Taylor may have been. She said there were a lot of tears but also laughter throughout the day.

Her first day on the job as a civilian assistant to the secretary of the military – or just a CASA – was busy, full of training on what the CASA position entails, ethics and public affairs. There have been opportunities to meet with certain McCarthy staff members and to present constellations of general and senior military officers.

Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy greets Jennie Taylor of Utah as McCarthy welcomes a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army at the investiture ceremony in the Hall of Heroes of the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia on January 14, 2020. Dana Clarke, United States Army

The CASA position is unpaid, but it comes with the same official military courtesy offered to a three-star general – in the military, a lieutenant-general.

There were a lot of “Madame,” said Jennie Taylor. She found herself calling people “sir” out of respect, and then was corrected because the hierarchy of their relationships had changed.

As CASA, Taylor will act as a liaison and representative of Utah communities to McCarthy. In place of the secretary, Taylor will also be his representative to the hive state.

When offered the job, she saw it as an opportunity to represent Army families, a job for which she felt “exceptionally qualified” as the wife of the Golden Star.

“Strengthening our communities by strengthening our commitment to serve,” said Taylor – through his family’s own example – was a way to enrich both the military and Utah.

“Long before I loved Brent Taylor, I loved America,” said Jennie Taylor. Her late husband would have agreed, she said in an interview on Friday.

“I am we,” she said, thinking after leaving the Pentagon and taking the D.C. subway to a nearby hotel on Tuesday evening.

“One in marriage, one in purpose and one in commitment to this country.”