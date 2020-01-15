Jenna Jameson gives tips on keto in a swimsuit inspired by Baywatch

Jenna Jameson starts her new weight loss journey by sharing some tips with her fans.

The former adult film star announced last month that she plans to restart the keto diet. Thanks to a new Instagram post, the 45-year-old gives her fans a little insight into the foods she is introducing into her body these days.

“Here is my first # keto menu for my fellow men who are traveling with me!” Wrote the fitness enthusiast while putting on a swimsuit inspired by “Baywatch”.

For breakfast, Jameson said she had had a cup of coffee and two eggs with “hot sauce and arugula in Parmesan cheese wraps”.

Their second meal of the day consisted of zucchini noodles with “a hint of butter with salt and pepper” and a Korean beef bowl for dinner.

“I fried cauliflower rice in a pan and then fried hamburgers in a separate pan and then added crushed giner [sic], coconut, amino acids, garlic and sesame oil,” she said in the detailed description. “I pour the hamburger mixture over the cauliflower rice and then sprinkle green onions … and Joila [sic]! It is so hearty and filling! “

She accompanied her keto-inspired post with a sultry photo in a red one-piece that exposed her arms and legs.

In December, Jameson announced that she was returning to the keto after gaining 20 pounds.

“Confession. I gained 20 pounds. Ugh. I decided to take a break from #keto and have my best carby life,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The weight came back quickly and angrily,” she revealed. “I know a lot of people stop keto because it is difficult to maintain, and after a year and a half I agree. I am not sure if I will go back to full strength or just count calories.”

Jameson has been at the forefront of the benefits of the keto diet that she started in March 2018 after the birth of her daughter Batel Lu in April 2017.

Jameson recorded her weight loss trip on Instagram and shared before and after photos claiming she lost about 80 pounds.