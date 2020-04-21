Jenna Fischer and Rainn Wilson talk about friendship and coronavirus anxiety

The first few months of 2020 became a total waste, but they also made people appreciate the good things in the world.

For today’s piece of good news, we’re pleased to announce that there is still a virtual reunion between the former co-star of The Office. As social travel guidelines became effective across the country, we saw John Krasinski catch up with both Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson. Now – shortly after Wilson reconnects with Angela Kinsey (who played his former on-screen love interest) – she chats with her pal Jenna Fischer, aka Pam Beesly.

On Monday, Fischer called out “Hey There, Human,” the daily Instagram Live series that hosts Wilson from SoulPancake, to remember Office and chat about everything from their long-term existence friendship in the management of anxiety in the midst of this pandemic.

After Fischer presented his strategically placed statues of the SAG and Dundie Awards for “Longest Engagement” and “Whitest Sneakers,” he shared how much his friendship with Wilson meant for many years.

“Whenever people ask me if people from the Office resemble their characters, I tell them that you’re really weird as Dwight,” Fischer said. “But I think the thing that will surprise people is find out how deeply spiritual you are, and that you really lead a life of service to others.”

“In my darkest hours, the person I knew could come back to me and the person I went to was you,” he told Wilson.

The two friends went on to discuss the current stresses of living through the coronavirus pandemic, and Fischer opened up about her struggle with anxiety.

“Is this, Day 36 for me? It’s the first day I put on earrings and a pair of jeans. If that’s any indication of how I’m doing,” Fischer said. “You know I am sharing privately with you that I am struggling with … because for many years I have struggled with anxiety and social anxiety.”

“In my darkest hours, the person I knew could come back to me and the person I went to was you.”

Although social travel has helped ease the anxiety of Fischer’s society, he said the pandemic has “cranked” his overall anxiety. Fischer then featured a useful graphic sent to him by Wilson, which he loved so much that he could print it and attach it to his wall.

“It’s a whole list of things you can control and things you can’t control,” he said. “And so the things you can control are off the news, limiting my social media, my kindness and grace, my own social journey.”

Although Fischer may be in control of his own social journey, he is trying to come to terms with the fact that he cannot control when others follow the guidelines. “I can sit at home and worry about it until I can’t sleep at night, but I have to admit that I can’t control it,” he said.

Before the clip ended, Wilson agreed to share four rolls of “exquisite” toilet paper in exchange for a piece of Fischer’s “shitty bread.” It sounds like a fair trade, right?

Wilson will be posting the entire episode of “Hey There, Human” and you can stream the show live at 3:00 p.m. ET every day to see him chat with upcoming guests such as Penn Badgley, Patrick Starr, Crisis Text Line, Alyson Stoner, and more.

. (tagToTranslate) anxiety