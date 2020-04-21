Jenna Fischer and Rainn Wilson SoulPancake Video

Gather ‘ran for an employee meeting because Jenna Fischer and Rainn Wilson had an adorable one The office reunion on the latest episode of Wilson’s Instagram series “Hey There, Human.” After showing her Dundie Awards for “Longest Engagement” and “White Sneakers,” Fischer also took a moment to reflect on how much her true friendship with Rainn has meant to her over the years and how he helped their fears to reduce COVID -19.

“Every time people ask me like the people of The office look at their characters, i tell them you are definitely as weird as Dwight, “Fischer said.” But I think the thing that people will be surprised to learn is just how deeply spiritual you are and you have a real life of service to others. In my darkest times, the person I used to turn to and the person I was around with are you. ‘So, I feel the happy tears flowing into this Chili’s tonight.

New episodes of “Hey There, Human,” stream live at 12 p.m. PT every weekday on the Soul Pancake Instagram channel. Watch the full video here to see Fischer and Wilson discussing changing toilet paper over bread, a conversation that Pam and Dwight would be proud to join.