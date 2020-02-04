Jenna Bush Hager sent Oprah a letter, wine, and flowers to get her on “Today.”

Posting an interview with Oprah Winfrey is not easy – even if you are Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

“I interviewed her [for Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour last month] and I said to her:” You know, my intention for the new year was to see [you] again … but Hoda never met you “,” said Hager during a tour of the new set “Today with Hoda & Jenna”.

“And she said,” Well, we’re going to let that happen. “I wrote her a letter [thank you] for starting her tour with us and said” There is always a place if you ever want to come “and then we had a phone call and I sent wine to her entire team for help with this interview. I sent flowers. Wine is the key to everything, “she joked.

On Monday, Hager Kotb surprised on-air with the news that Winfrey will join them on Friday to celebrate their new live audience studio. “Jenna met Oprah … and [Oprah] said,” Hey, I’m coming, “Kotb told us,” but I thought it was something that people do at parties! Such as, “Of course we will have lunch!” And look, I am really shocked! “

Oprah’s protégé Nate Berkus designed their new set. Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama and Cher are on the wish list of the ladies with dream guests to welcome next.

