Jenelle Evans talks about ending the contract with Teen Mom 2 if she can speak to other networks

Jenelle Evans reveals that her contract with MTV has been concluded. Photo credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans has been an integral part of the Teen Mom 2 family for years, but last year MTV stopped all production with it. Since then her future with the show has been in the air.

Some fans were convinced that if she left David Eason she would have a chance to return because the network had initially stopped filming with him about controversial tweets.

However, this was not the case and since April Jenelle has been a free woman.

Jenelle Evans is officially finished with Teen Mom 2

Jenelle spoke to E! News this week about her ongoing relationship with MTV. As it turns out, the relationship ends.

“I officially no longer have a contract with MTV in April,” Jenelle said to E! News this week. “That was the only thing I was waiting for to get ahead. As soon as April is over, I can talk to other networks, thank God! “

A source told the news website that she had been going back and forth with MTV for months because she was on the network.

However, it seems that it was the network that pulled the plug on the contract as they are not being renewed. Since Jenelle still has a contract with the network, she can’t pursue anything else until her contract expires. From now on it’s April.

When asked for a comment, MTV published its original comment on the matter.

“MTV ended his relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and hasn’t made any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the statement said. “We also stopped filming with Jenelle Eason on April 6, 2019 and are not planning to report on her story in the upcoming season.”

Jenelle Evans recently teased new projects

Jenelle recently posted a 25-minute video informing her about her future projects. At that point, she didn’t know that MTV would terminate her contract. However, she announced that she had received new offers from other networks and things were in the air.

She added that she was considering continuing her YouTube show and writing another book. Jenelle explained that the only problem with another book was that she had too many ideas and was having trouble narrowing down an idea.

In this video, she also made it clear how she relates to David Eason. The reason she doesn’t divorce him yet is because she has to be separated from him for a year before she can get a divorce.

She also made it clear that she is not pregnant and is not planning to return to the house she shared with David.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on break.