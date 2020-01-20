Jenelle Evans complains and then deletes tweets. Photo credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans, Teen Mom’s 2-star girlfriend, shared some feelings on Twitter this morning before deleting them again. The reality star opened her life early in the morning and said that she wished she could tell what was going on.

The first tweet in a series of tweets went out just before 6 a.m. EST.

In the tweet, she revealed that she wished she could talk about what’s going on, but didn’t go into detail.

Several people assumed it was David Eason. The two were seen together in Nashville last week when Jenelle dropped the injunction. Many fans worried about the safety of the children, but Jenelle only wanted Ensley to see her father.

Although she expressed no desire to work with him, fans warned her against being with David again.

But the tweets this morning were about a custody question about one of her sons.

In the tweets, Jenelle reveals that it is her son, but does not state whether it is Jace or Kaiser. She pointed out that everything was a competition and that the focus was never on the child in question. When the fans asked her to tell them about the situation, she explained that everything would come to light soon.

After Jenelle announced that she would divorce David, she and Nathan Griffith worked out their problems. The two were sighted together in Nashville shortly after their separation so that they could spend time with their son Kaiser.

Since Jenelle was seen with David in Nashville last week, it’s possible that Nathan may get sick again.

Jenelle’s other son, Jace, is currently in the care of her mother, who has full custody of him.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on break.