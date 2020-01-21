Courtland Rogers was arrested. Photo credit: @ courtyb_910 / Instagram

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jenelle Evans ex-husband Courtland Rogers was arrested on drug and theft charges. The Teen Mom 2 alum was detained in New Hanover County this weekend and is currently in a North Carolina prison.

Courtland has been convicted of theft and possession of a List I drug for a crime, TMZ said. This class of drugs includes things like heroin, morphine, and mescaline, but the drug in question has not been specified.

Theft means theft of personal property. In addition to these allegations, Rogers faces an offense regarding possession of drug paraphernalia and a List II drug that contains things like methadone, morphine, and fentanyl, although the specific drug was again not revealed in this case.

Take part in these teen mom discussions in our forum!

Courtland is reportedly being held until he can deposit his $ 15,000 bond. Given these allegations and his previous crime, he could be behind bars for a long time.

According to the TMZ, Rogers has been arrested several times since his separation from Jenelle, including last July for probation violation and April 2018 for drug accusation. He was arrested in August 2018 for allegedly assaulting a woman. That wasn’t Jenelle.

Courtland and Jenelle are not believed to have remained in contact after the divorce. A little later Jenelle switched to Nathan Griffith while Courtland managed to leave the Teen Mom 2 world behind.

Courtland and Jenelle were married from 2012 to 2014. The two were arrested in 2013 for possession of heroin and domestic violence.

Jenelle and Courtland have no children together, but he is a proud father and has three children of his own – Jordan, Camryn Kruze and Kash.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on break.