Jenelle Evans announces that she will not officially return to ‘Teen Mom’

Jenelle Evans has announced that she will not be returning to the Teen Mom franchise!

The MTV reality star, who was one of the original cast members on Teen Mom 2 when it premiered in 2011, revealed to E! News that she is not returning to the series. The news of her departure from the show comes after a year of hardship for the reality star, including the death of her beloved dog, the temporary loss of custody of her children and her separation from David Eason.

“I no longer officially have a contract with MTV in April,” Jenelle told the outlet. “That was all I was waiting for to get ahead. As soon as April comes, I can start talking to other networks, thank goodness! “

A resource shared with E! News: “Jenelle and MTV have been going back and forth for months on their return to MTV and the Teen Mom franchise.”

“MTV told Jenelle that her contract with them ended for good in April. Jenelle will not be renewed in April, “the source continued. “This is MTV’s last word. Until then, officially, she cannot officially pursue opportunities with other networks. “

When asked for a comment about the departure of the reality star, MTV reissued his earlier statement about Evans film status.

“MTV ended the relationship with David Eason more than a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the statement said. “In addition, we stopped filming with Jenelle Eason from 6 April 2019 and we have no plans to discuss her story in the coming season.”

According to E! News insider, the former Teen Mom 2 star “feels like she has been dragged along” and “has been waiting for their final answer in this retention pattern.” Although he was “disappointed with how this turned out,” the same insider shared that Evans “looks forward to officially exploring other TV options in April.”

The insider also revealed to E! News that Evans ‘has been in conversation for other opportunities’.

“Regardless of the final situation with MTV,” the source added. “She is really looking forward to seeing what new opportunities there are for her.”