Jena Malone and Pablo Schreiber star in the Tribeca Film Festival featuring ‘Lorelei’ – Nerds and Beyond

2020 has forced many film festivals, including the Tribeca Film Festival, into the difficult decision to postpone the annual celebration of their films, which has influenced many people who work tirelessly on some brilliant films.

One such film is Lorelei who will make her world debut at the U.S. Narrative Competition before the festival’s decision to postpone. Lorelei plunged into the world of the American working class and the struggles they faced. The Lorelei players are led by Jena Malone, who has graced our screens on The Hunger Games and The Neon Demon franchises. Across from Malone are Emmy and Tony Pablo Schreiber candidates from American Gods, Orange is New Black, and the upcoming Apple TV + series, Defending Jacob.

Shot in Oregon, Lorelei follows the story of Wayland (Pablo Schreiber) who was released from prison after serving 15 years for armed robbery. After being released, he returns to his hometown of the blue collar and accidentally reconnects with his high school girlfriend Dolores (Jena Malone), now a single mother who struggles to support her three children, all named after a different blue. Shortly after their reunion, Wayland moved with a chaotic family and became a reluctant but much needed father. Struggling to pay the bills, Wayland found himself drawn back to his old ways as Dolores craved his pre-maternal dream of living in Los Angeles.

Lorelei is a feature film debut for director and screenwriter Sabrina Doyle and comes to film lovers from the producers of The Florida Project. The cast also included Amelia Borgerding, Parker Pascoe-Sheppard, and Chancellor Perry as three children of Dolores, Periwinkle Blue, Denim Blue, and Dodger Blue.