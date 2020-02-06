Jen Fitzpatrick of Google Maps says that the future of maps goes beyond driving a car

JF: We are hyper-conscious to ensure that when we introduce ads to the cards, we do so in a way that is useful and contributes to the experience and not a distraction or something that gets in your way. I therefore think that we have been somewhat slow and well-considered in the way we have added advertisements to the experience. We are aware that there are times when you are driving or walking or doing other safety-critical things. I think we take that responsibility to really take the attention of our users seriously.

That said, we also know that many of what people are increasingly doing in the context of maps are things that are inherently commercial activities, right? [They] decide with which companies they will visit next time or carry out transactions. Or looking for a local service company that can help them with a certain task. I could give you more examples, but you get the idea. We do see that there is potential to continue to play ads in the broader map experience in a well-considered, tool-focused way. But we are very aware of doing that in a way that is, as I said, respecting the attention of users and actually adding to the experience.

“Google Maps is still primarily a driving app … I think you’ll see Google Maps evolve into an application that will help you much, much better to get you from here or there, regardless of the mode of transportation that you use. “

LG: How do you feel that Apple is currently doing it in maps?

JF: I don’t feel that I am in the best position to respond to how they are doing. I think we are concentrating on a few things. One is to build a map experience that works great for everyone, regardless of the platform on which they are located, so we want to make sure that our map product works well on Android and iOS and wherever our users are. I cannot think of a moment in history when there was only one canonical world map. So I don’t mind having multiple views of the world. What we are trying to focus on is how we build the best possible map, the best possible experience, and how we make it available to everyone, everywhere, who wants to use it.

LG: Is there anything that you think Apple is currently doing well on cards?

JF: You know, I think they’re updating their maps and rolling them out more widely, and I think time will tell why.

LG: So, augmented reality. You said in an interview with Fast Company a few years ago that you feel that the mental process of walking and navigating is still a problem, that it is something that needs to be solved. And you felt that AR would somehow help. What do you think of the AR product in Google Maps? Did it do this?

JF: I think we had a hypothesis about the AR-based walking navigation effort that it would be most useful for people when they were in a very unknown environment, in a kind of travel scenario. And I think we’ve seen that. Talking within the team, many of us have anecdotal experience with saying, “Oh my god, I went to city X or city Y and this really helped me to tackle those moments just to get off the metro or out of a hotel to see where I am going where I am going. “But I think that if you look at the units or early data that we have, it matches. We see a lot of use for people who are a bit far from home.

I think we are still in the early days in terms of AR. We had to do quite a bit of groundbreaking technical work to get such an experience to even work, and to work on the scale that it does. And I also think that experience helps with part of the problem, right? We are also thinking about other ways in which walking can be fundamentally improved.

