Jen, Ben and the famous exes we are still thinking about

Here’s more about the A-listers in today’s episode:

All engagement rings from Jennifer Lopez: from Ben Affleck to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer LopezGetty Images

Don’t be fooled by the rocks she has – she is still Jenny of the block.

Jennifer Lopez is engaged for the fifth time after Alex Rodriguez raised the question last year with a huge emerald cut diamond that was estimated to be worth more than $ 1 million. The 49-year-old seems to have a preference when it comes to her marital bling: only cut square or emerald green.

Except for her very first ring in 1997, they are all square or elongated rectangular shapes instead of round or oval cut. It doesn’t matter who the man is on her arm, J. Lo knows what she wants on her finger.

Kylie Jenner’s ridiculous 2019: Jordyn Woods drama to split split Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner at the 2019 With GalaGetty Images for The Met Museum /

Billionaire makeup mover Kylie Jenner has found great financial success, but the star “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has had to deal with some important hiccups in her personal life in the past year.

From losing a BFF and a boyfriend to suffering from a health concern, with Jenner [22] it’s all about the drama.

Why Chrissy Teigen can’t do anything wrong – online

Chrissy Teigen surprised the legend of John with his cover “People” on pajamas. Instagram

The model was at the top of the lists of Maggie and Amanda whose celebrities are hilarious to follow on Instagram.

In November, she surprised her husband John Legend during Thanksgiving by equipping herself and their friends in pajamas covered with the cover of his People’s Sexiest Man Alive magazine.

Teigen filmed Legend’s reaction to the stunt on her Instagram stories. Fortunately, he was excited to see the new clothes and he laughed as he stated that he loved the joke.

