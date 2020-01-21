Jelly Belly releases sparkling water that tastes like jelly beans

Updated: 11:30 a.m. EST Jan 21, 2020

There are all kinds of alcoholic seltzers and a new range of Coca-Cola seltzers which should be released in March 2020, and now a new sparkling drink is here to change the game: sparkling Jelly Belly, just because the name suggests being a super sweet drink (based on the beloved jelly beans, of course) doesn’t mean it’s true. These seltzers contain no calories and no sweeteners and only use two ingredients. The cans will start to be stored next week and the drink comes in eight of the iconic flavors of Jelly Belly jelly beans. You can choose between French vanilla, lime, orange sorbet, piña colada, pink grapefruit, mandarin, very cherry or watermelon. Each flavor is made only with carbonated water and natural flavors, so you can taste the jar of candy with zero calories. According to a press release, the initial launch of Jelly Belly Sparkling Water will reach up to 265 stores. in eight Midwestern states. The brand already has an eye on the following, as there are over 100 different flavors of Jelly Belly beans to draw inspiration from. Jelly Belly is a seventh generation family business, and the family behind the Jelly Bean brand came together to create the Joffer Beverage Company to release the new product. In the press release, Joffer Beverage Company co-founder Stephen Joffer said the idea for the drink came to the family at a Mother’s Day party: “We were on the back patio, drinking some of the most popular brands of sparkling water, when I said out loud, “If only someone could nail sparkling water with really remarkable flavors.” The light bulb was on when my father suggested : “How about our own flavors of Jelly Belly? After all, we are known for flavor innovation. “”

There are all kinds of alcoholic seltzers and a new range of Coca-Cola seltzers that should be released in March 2020, and now a new sparkling drink is here to change the game: Jelly Belly sparkling water.

Just because the name suggests it will be a super sweet drink (based on the beloved jelly beans). These seltzers contain no calories and no sweeteners and only use two ingredients.

The cans will start to be stored next week and the drink comes in eight of the iconic flavors of Jelly Belly jelly beans. You can choose between French vanilla, lime, orange sorbet, piña colada, pink grapefruit, mandarin, very cherry or watermelon. Each flavor is made only with carbonated water and natural flavors, so you can taste the jar of candy without any calories.

According to a press release, the initial launch of Jelly Belly Sparkling Water will reach up to 265 stores in eight states in the Midwest. The brand already has an eye on the following, as there are over 100 different flavors of Jelly Belly beans to draw inspiration from.

Jelly Belly is a seventh generation family business, and the family behind the Jelly Bean brand came together to create the Joffer Beverage Company to release the new product. In the press release, Joffer Beverage Company co-founder Stephen Joffer said the idea for the drink came to the family at a Mother’s Day party:

“We were on the back patio, drinking some of the most popular brands of sparkling water, when I said out loud,” If only someone could nail sparkling water with really remarkable flavors. “The light bulb was on when my father suggested:” How about our own flavors of Jelly Belly? After all, we are known for flavor innovation. “”

.