Jeffrey Epstein warned victims’ legal professional of ‘friends in higher places’

Jeffrey Epstein threatened an legal professional for his victims by warning him, “I have good friends in high destinations … Somebody’s heading to get hurt” and placing the lawyer’s family members less than surveillance.

Bradley Edwards — the legal professional for some of the late Epstein’s accusers — exposed how the pedophile employed people to check out his spouse and sons.

Edwards, who penned a guide, “Relentless Pursuit: My Battle for the Victims of Jeffrey Epstein,” represented females this sort of as Courtney Wild, who claims she was 14 when Epstein hired her as a masseuse and paid out her to recruit her underage good friends to his Palm Seashore, Fla., compound.

He instructed a livestream for the New York Society for the Avoidance of Cruelty to Small children that Epstein responded by suing him individually. He mentioned, “He known as me to convey to me, ‘Look, I don’t like the way you are prosecuting me and I really don’t like the way you’re trying to undo my immunity deal. You have to comprehend that I have good friends in significant areas. I will drop my lawsuit in opposition to you if you will drop anything that you are undertaking in opposition to me.’”

Edwards held a string of conferences with Epstein in a Starbucks in Boca Raton, Fla., where by the financier instructed him, “Brad, if you continue to keep prosecuting me in this way, somebody’s heading to get damage.” Edwards refused to settle, and Epstein, who died in jail in August, was lastly pressured to make a total apology in a letter go through in court docket in 2018.

Meanwhile, an additional Edwards-repped Epstein accuser, identified as Priscilla Doe, needs entry to two of his homes where by she was abused, in accordance to a new Manhattan federal filing. Edwards has requested for authorization to doc Epstein’s townhouse on East 71st Road and the luxury compound on his personal Caribbean island, Small Saint James, to report the “grandeur and opulence” of the properties to “demonstrate the electric power disparity amongst Epstein and Doe,” and how their advanced structure produced it tough for gals to escape.

Doe is just one of quite a few ladies to file match towards Epstein’s estate just after his suicide.