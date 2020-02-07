Jeffree Star teases the next addition of Blood Collection to the birthday of the palette

(Photo via Jeffree Star Cosmetics)

Jeffree Star celebrated the two-year anniversary of its Blood Sugar palette launch yesterday, February 6. The musician / makeup mool made sure that the collection changed his life.

Star also said he can’t wait for fans to see the next edition of the “Blood” family and announced a revelation video after the weekend.

Read more: The Used enters neon chaos with ‘Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton’

In mid-January, Jeffree Star drew the anger of some fans for canceling his European makeup master class tour. The tour was planned to make four stops in Europe. Fans suspected the tour was canceled due to the disintegration of Star by his old friend Nathan Schwandt.

Jeffree Star confirmed the breakup on January 11 in a YouTube video titled “We Brake Up”. Due to fan-backlash regarding the cancellation of the tour, Star contacted social media to explain that there was more going on.

In a YouTube video on the Jeffree Star channel, the makeup mover confirmed the split with his old boyfriend. This news came four days after Star canceled the European makeup tour from Tatti Lashes with MMMMitchell. The Tatti Lashes website said the tour was canceled due to “unforeseen personal reasons”. Watch the video below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4Ro3SsYT5s (/ embed)

Read more: Hilary Duff teases third eye blind collab clip with husband Matthew Koma

Star then went to Instagram on January 14 to address fans’ responses to the cancellation. Along the way, he also discusses working on new products for Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

“I know many of you are like” Jeffree, why aren’t you in Europe right now? ” And it is clear that you know that I am going through a lot – not only the breakup, but it is really hard to leave the dogs, I have much less help now, so I just want to clear the air, “Star begins.

Star discusses the complications in his life and that it is more than just the breakup.

View the full story below

Now Jeffree Star is on his feet again and he absolutely kills. Yesterday Star tweeted that everything happens for a reason.

Everything happens for a reason 🙏🏻

– Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 6, 2020

Then he tweeted in honor of the anniversary of the collection that changed his life.

It is my 2 year anniversary of the #jeffreestarcosmetics #BloodSugar palette launch !! Verzameling That collection has changed my life and I can’t wait until you see the next edition of the “Blood” family !! Huge disclosure video is available after the weekend 💯

It is my 2 year anniversary of the #jeffreestarcosmetics #BloodSugar palette launch !! Verzameling That collection has changed my life and I can’t wait until you see the next edition of the “Blood” family !! Huge revelation video is available after the weekend 💯 pic.twitter.com/Ssbz3k7zI6

– Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 6, 2020

Read more: Vic Fuentes, Kellin Quinn about why they could never “ever” King For A Day

Star also tweets earlier about a new revelation that appears after the weekend.

Good morning everyone !! 🔥❤️ Within a few hours I will start filming the following # JeffreeStarCosmetics collection, revealing video !! 👀 After the weekend it ends with ALL tea and the release date 👑

– Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 5, 2020

Jeffree may even return to the roots of the scene because the makeup broker has also dyed his hair a midnight shade of black.

What’s for lunch? pic.twitter.com/yclxrOGWB7

– Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 6, 2020

PERIOD 💯 pic.twitter.com/94ynK6Gtts

– Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) 7 February 2020

So exciting news for Jeffree Star fans. Come next week with the announcement of something new for the “Blood” family.

Tell us how enthusiastic you are for something new from Jeffree Star in the comments below.

See more: 20 total gothic lipsticks that are not black

NYX professional makeup Simply Vamp Lip Cream in “Covet” – $ 6.50