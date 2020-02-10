Jeffree Star first looks at the Blood Lust palette before it is fully revealed

(Photo via Jeffree Star Cosmetics)

Jeffree Star gave fans a first look at an upcoming new Blood Lust palette and said he will make a full disclosure on his channel tomorrow.

The make-up mogul had a difficult start to the year and made a break-up and had to cancel a tour in Europe, but Star is still busy putting it.

Last week he started teasing fans when he announced he was recording a new revelation video for a new product.

Good morning everyone !! 🔥❤️ Within a few hours I will start filming the following # JeffreeStarCosmetics collection, revealing video !! 👀 After the weekend it ends with ALL tea and the release date 👑

After he posted a message saying “Everything happens for a reason,” Star dropped the news about his upcoming palette. He says that the ‘Blood’ collection ‘has changed his life’.

It is my 2 year anniversary of the #jeffreestarcosmetics #BloodSugar palette launch !! Verzameling That collection has changed my life and I can’t wait until you see the next edition of the “Blood” family !! Huge disclosure video is available after the weekend 💯

It is my 2 year anniversary of the #jeffreestarcosmetics #BloodSugar palette launch !! Verzameling That collection has changed my life and I can’t wait until you see the next edition of the “Blood” family !! Huge revelation video is available after the weekend 💯 pic.twitter.com/Ssbz3k7zI6

Now Star is ready to introduce its new cosmetic creation to the world.

Star went to Twitter to announce his new eyeshadow palette, Blood Lust, and to say that he will upload a full revelation video tomorrow. He also says that the design of the case is the first of its kind.

Introduction of the #BLOODLUST eye shadow palette & collection !!!! 3eThe 3rd episode in the world famous #jeffreestarcosmetics Bloodline is breathtaking and the FULL disclosure video will be on my channel tomorrow !!!! 🔪 This new iconic hexagon is a first of its kind🔥⚔️ pic.twitter.com/KFlFlNUURp

Star’s first release from the Blood family was Blood Sugar two years ago. The palette consists of eighteen different pigments, most of which are different shades of red.

The next product in the line is Blue Blood, which fell March 29 last year. That palette also consists of eighteen shades around the color blue.

The makeup artist has also shared a video on his Instagram story with the cover of the new palette. The Extreme Frost marker and a new lip gloss also appear in the video.

We are not sure if the products are included in the new cosmetics drop, but we could not find them on the makeup website. The packaging also shows that the products are related to the pallet.

It seems that tomorrow we have to wait for the full disclosure to find out.

Although fans have not yet seen the inside of the palette, they are still ready for the official launch.

LOVE THE PURPLE STYLE

pic.twitter.com/XA9iThMPn5

View the full Jeffree Star cosmetics line here.

On the first day of the year, Jeffree Star dropped a video that took us on a tour of his new country house and also told us a little about when he left the music industry.

The house allegedly cost Star $ 14.6 million dollars. The house itself is 25,000 sq./ft. and has two attached guest houses, as well as a 4,700 sq./ft. garage. It is all located on 2.8 acres in Hidden Hills, CA.

The video starts with Jeffree Star describing his rise from nothing to something. Star talks about how he had a dream and made it come true with less than $ 500 in his pocket after stopping music.

“When I quit music, I literally had about $ 400 plus dollars left (…) and I dreamed of starting a makeup line,” says Star.

“I never gave up on myself. I want you to take that away from me, I have never given up on my dreams and no dream is ever too big. That is what I have learned. Every time I achieve something, I see that there is so much to do. “

View the video below.

Are you excited about the new Blood Lust palette from Jeffree Star? Sound out in the comments below!

