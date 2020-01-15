Jeffree Star recently approached fans regarding the cancellation of his European masterclass makeup tour. The tour was to reach four stages in Europe. Fans soon left and guessed the tour had been canceled due to Star’s breakup with longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt.

Jeffree Star confirmed the breakup on January 11 in a YouTube video titled “We Broke Up”.

Read more: Machine Gun Kelly reveals the name of the pop-punk album produced by Travis Barker

In a YouTube video on the Jeffree Star channel, the makeup tycoon confirmed the split with his longtime boyfriend. The news came four days after Star canceled the Tatti Lashes European makeup tour with MMMMitchell. The Tatti Lashes website said the visit was canceled for “unforeseen personal reasons”. Watch the separation video below.

The

Then, on January 14, Star went to Instagram to respond to fans’ reaction to the cancellation. Along the way, he also explains that he is working on new products for Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

“I know many of you are wondering” Jeffree, why aren’t you in Europe right now? “And, as you know, I’m going through a lot – not just breaking up, but it’s really hard to let the dogs, I have a lot less help now, so I just want to clean the air,” begins Star.

Star discusses the complications of his life and that it is more than just breaking up.

Read more: Bones UK is ready to open the doors of the Grammys

“Remember that we are only human beings, we all have emotions, we all go through things. Less than what I announced to the world, there is much more that I go through. It is as if … I think some people need to be a little more compassionate, ”says Star and explains the reasoning for the canceled tour.

“I wish I could be in Europe right now, but it’s a 10 hour flight, and I had to be gone for 10 days. The idea of ​​leaving my dogs that long when their father is away… couldn’t even probe, ”he said. “You know I hate canceling, I’ve only done it a few times in my entire career. But emotionally and mentally, you have to care about yourself first.”

Star then addresses the breakup and ends with a little advice.

“Am I good? Absolutely not. But it’s OK. I don’t know who needs to hear this, but it’s not going to […] Stay strong. You have that. “

Watch the whole story below.

More Jeffree Star

The makeup tycoon recently gave us a 36-minute tour of his new multi-million dollar mansion. The star that accompanies you is YouTuber Shane Dawson and his partner Ryland.

The video shows us all the assets of the house, from the driveway to the backyard pool and everything in between.

The house is said to have cost Star $ 14.6 million. The house itself measures 25,000 sq.ft. and has two adjoining guest houses, as well as 4,700 sq.ft. garage. Everything is located on 2.8 acres in Hidden Hills, California.

The video begins with Jeffree Star describing his rise from nothing to something. Star tells how he had a dream and made it happen with less than $ 500 in his pocket after quitting music.

“When I left music, I literally had about $ 400 plus dollars […] and I dreamed of launching a make-up line,” says Star.

“I have never abandoned myself. I want you to take that away from me, I never gave up on my dreams and no dream is ever too big. This is what I learned. Whenever I accomplish something, I see that there is so much to do for me. “

Read more: My vampire teaser Chemical Romance sparks more new album theories

Star then welcomes Dawson and Ryland to the extravagant mega-mansion and the real tour begins. Jeffree Star explains that the house is “almost empty” and that they are choosing paint samples. Star then describes his vision for the house.

“I’m not going to do Barbie and I think a lot of people might be shocked by this. But I just feel a whole different atmosphere of opulence and black velvet and gold and white and wood. “

Star shows us the temperature-controlled home cinema and wine cellar before showing us the sauna, the kitchen, the swimming pool and the backyard. The video mainly consists of Star describing what he plans to do with each room and the renovations.

The star shows a panoramic view of the land on which the property is located and shows a house near the edge of the property. Star plans to transform it into a Beauty Barn.

“I haven’t announced it at all yet,” said Star. “I’m going to turn this into Beauty Barn. Complete hair salon, shampoo bowls, manicure station like all makeup. So it’s going to be the beauty barn. “

Star finishes the video by thanking his fans and everyone who supported him in his dream. Watch the full video below.

The

What do you think of the cancellation of the Jeffree Star tour? Ring below!

See more: 20 totally gothic lipsticks that aren’t black

The Jeffree Star post deals with the canceled Masterclass Tour: “It’s OK not to be OK” appeared first on Alternative Press.