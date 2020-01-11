Jeffree Star confirms separation from friend Nathan Schwandt

Beauty influencer Jeffree Star has confirmed his alleged separation from his friend Nathan Schwandt.

The makeup mogul revealed on Saturday that it was “a few weeks” since he and Nate split up in a YouTube video titled “We Broke Up”.

“We’re both in shock, I’m devastated,” Starr admitted to the camera. “I’m so sad and the love of my life is no longer … I don’t wake up with him anymore. He’s not here every morning.”

“This is not an internet fight,” he continued. “This is not a drama, this is not tea, this is my real life, and I and my soul mate are really going through it.”

Jeffree Star (R) and friend Nathan Schwandt (L) Getty Images

After taking the time to think about it, Starr believes that Nate’s natural aversion to fame was a big trigger for her split.

“It was difficult because Nathan never wanted to be in the spotlight, right? We fell in love when we met and we fell in love so much. I am grateful to him and I will be grateful to him until the day I die because this was the only man who was confident enough to love me publicly, to love me fully for me, all my mistakes. “

Star also took the time to deny reports that his mother had died, and revealed that his grandmother was very sick.

“It’s okay, but it was scary to see people make things up,” he said of his mother. “Besides, my grandmother – 102 years old – Grandma Mary is not doing well at all. I need to see her soon.”

Unfortunately, family members have also turned to the press to look for cash to uncover fake acts behind the separation of Jeffree and Nate.

“There are people I haven’t spoken to in years, even before I’ve met Nathan, who are trying to talk about us.”

For 2020, Jeffree says that both he and Nathan – whom he still considers friends – will focus on themselves as individuals.

“I will always love him. Are we in love with each other? No.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4Ro3SsYT5s (/ embed)