Jeff Probst opens about rare temporary memory loss that gave him “absolutely no memory”

Jeff Probst recently addressed a temporary memory loss problem, which turned out to be a rare form of memory loss.

The Survivor host is now doing well, but when he opened to host Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in Wednesday’s Live with Kelly and Ryan episode, the 58-year-old said things were scary when he suddenly lost his memory for a lost a few days.

Probst said it all started when he booked a flight for himself and his wife, Lisa Ann Russell.

“It’s on your wife’s date of birth. And I went,” What’s my wife’s date of birth? “And I couldn’t figure it out, so I texted my wife and I said,” Can you call me? ” she called me. She said, “What’s wrong?” I said, “I don’t know. I don’t really know what’s going on? I don’t know anything Like, where are the children? “She said,” They are in school. “I said,” Where are you? “She said,” I’m at work. “I said,” Something’s wrong, “he remembered.

The Survivor host then elaborated on how he “had no memory of what happened to me in the next few hours.”

“I had no idea who I was, where I was,” Probst continued. “I even wrote a note on my laptop, I wrote a note with the text:” For our records, I have no idea why I wear these clothes, I have no idea where our children are, I have no idea what day it is is, I have no idea why I am writing this. “And a little later I type:” I just read this. Have no memory to write it. “”

The sudden loss of memory was limited to just three hours, but he couldn’t remember anything that happened until the following morning, when the 58-year-old host of the game show was on his way to see a neurosurgeon.

“Just before I did the MRI, my memory came back,” Probst said. “And it was so fast. I was like: “Oh wow, I’m back.” … When I could think, I hit the elevator belt to go upstairs to get the MRI, and I had a moment – because I didn’t know what it was about this moment – “What if this is it?” What if this is early dementia? “”

After testing, the neurosurgeon returned and explained to Probst that he was experiencing a rare memory disorder called global transient memory loss.

“[The neurosurgeon] finds out that – what I had for three hours, I had absolutely no memory, I don’t know what I did during those three hours – he said that the global transient memory loss is called. Or TGA. And it’s exactly what happens, you lose your memory, “he said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, transient memory loss worldwide is not serious, but it can still be frightening. There is no known cause of the condition, but it is most common in middle or older people and it will disappear after a few hours.

The Survivor host said he is now grateful for every day he has.

“Now I think about Friday more than ever. I’m thinking about the weekend and I kind of like, “I have another weekend, let’s go.” [But now it goes well], 100%. “

The brand new season of Survivor: Winners at War will be broadcast on 12 February.