Jeff Lewis of Flipping Out insists that ex is not ready for more custody of daughter while the lawsuit is raging

FLIPPING Out star Jeff Lewis has suggested that ex Gage Edward is “not prepared” for more custody of their three-year-old daughter.

Jeff and his former partner Gage are parents of daughter Monroe and during the year after they separated, they worked with a temporary guardianship arrangement while details were worked out.

However, the 49-year-old has revealed that he no longer feels comfortable with the arrangement and said: “I think he is a very good father, but I will say, and in my opinion, my perspective, I do not believe he is willing to take it more than 30% of the time, which it has now.

“These are not defamatory statements, so I want to be clear.”

Jeff also insisted that he did not “try to slander someone” and that “most of the information I provided to my listeners is fact-based”.

In his SiriusXM radio show, he said, “Some things were my own personal opinions, my perspective, but most are based on facts.”

Jeff made the comments about his American radio program

“The fact is that he has asked for more custody,” he insisted.

“He has not been able to honor the retention agreement in the last four weeks. He made a last minute trip to Europe and then we discovered that he was going to Paris with Jazz Dean, it is a fact.”

In a statement previously given to People, Gage called Jeff’s comments in the air “derogatory and defamatory.”

“I will remain silent about the issues related to our custody case. To address the statements about me would put my interest above that of our daughter, “he said.

They worked with a temporary custody scheme Credit: Jeff Lewis / Instagram

Jeff also insisted that he not “try to defame someone”

“The situation is being exploited for attention, which is sad because it will only affect our daughter later,” he continued.

“What I will say is that there are gross errors in the majority of what has been said.”

Their temporary agreement is in Lewis’s favor with Gage with Monroe on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

He now, however, proposes a split of 57/43.

Jeff said earlier: “The reason I think it should stay that way is because a] I think it’s best for Monroe, and b] I present Monroe for myself and everything I do is focused on Monroe.

“The problem with this 43 percent that he asks for is that he doesn’t even live up to the current schedule at 30 percent. So how are you going to do 43 if you can’t do 30?”

Jeff Lewis is host to Jeff Lewis Live of the SiriusXM Hollywood Studios. Jeff Lewis Live is broadcast daily at 12:00 ET on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

