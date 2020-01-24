Jeff Capel talks about coaching philosophy and calls for extended player family

Jeff Capel Friday held a court for journalists at the Petersen Events Center, discussing the importance of social media and a strong online presence for new hires, his personal coaching philosophies, the balance between “coaches” and “mentor” and much more.

As the Capel Panthers (13-6, 4-4 ACC) prepare to face Syracuse on Saturday January 25 at the Carrier Dome, I found this particular press conference incredibly insightful and personal. Capel never hesitated to share his thoughts and feelings throughout the year, but we have had the rare opportunity to discuss matters other than the performance of the current team on the field.

If you want an X and O breakdown of the team’s upcoming tilt against Syracuse, you won’t get it here.

If you want a deeper look at Capel’s spirit, priorities and strategies for this growing Pitt basketball program, click on the full video – just over 13 minutes in total – here:

The tipoff for Pitt’s game with Syracuse is set for noon on Saturday. I jump into my car and head to New York for all the coverage.

