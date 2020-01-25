Jeff Capel talks about coaching philosophy and calls for extended player family

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Before Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers (13-6, 4-4 ACC) hit the road to face Syracuse here on Saturday at the Carrier Dome, Capel held a court for journalists on Friday at the Petersen Events Center, discussing the importance of social media and a strong online presence for new recruits, personal coaching philosophies, the balance between “coach” and “mentor” and much more.

I found this particular press conference insightful and personal. Capel never hesitated to share his thoughts and feelings throughout the year, but we have had the rare opportunity to discuss matters other than the performance of the current team on the field.

If you want an Xs and Os breakdown of the tilt relative to Syracuse, you won’t get it here.

If you want a deeper look at Capel’s spirit, priorities and strategies for this growing Pitt basketball program, click on the full video – just over 13 minutes in total – here:

Tipoff for Pitt’s game with Syracuse is set for noon. I’m here in New York State for all the coverage.

