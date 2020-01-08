Jeff Capel signs two-year extension

Loading...

Jeff Capel stay put and Pitt.

School officials said Wednesday that they had signed Capel for a two-year extension that will continue for the 2026-2027 season.

“I am grateful for the commitment that Chancellor Gallagher and director of athletics Heather Lyke showed up to the Pitt men’s basketball program and to me. We have an outstanding leadership and support to the University of Pittsburgh, said Capel. We will continue to give 100% representing Pitt in the field, in the classroom and in the community. “

“The Pittsburgh community has embraced my family and I and we look forward to deepening our roots here. We are extremely grateful to be part of the City of Champions.”

The Panthers are now 10-4 overall and 1-2 in ACC play in the second season of Capel. He led Pitt to improved eight wins during the 2018-2019 season and went from 24 to 23 in total.

Pitt has four wins against the Power 5 conference teams this year, including beating Kansas State and Nortwestern to win the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament in November. It was Pitt’s first multi-win tournament title in six years.

Last week, 2022 keeps five stars Jalen Hood-Schifino committed to Pitt, and he cited Capel as a key factor for his decision.

“Coach Capel believes in establishing high expectations, and build the right way to ensure sustainable success,” Lyke said. “There is no doubt that the Capel coach recruiting the highest talent and great people who succeed as players and students at Pitt. I also saw the coach Capel adopt this program and the city of Pittsburgh, and our city kissed him back. “

“Today I am delighted to announce an extension of the coach’s contract Capel throughout the 2026-27 season and I know that we are determined to help build his legacy at Pitt.”

The terms of the contract have not been released.

