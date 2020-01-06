Jeff Capel congratulates North Carolina and Garrison Brooks before the ACC road game

Loading...

Stop me if you’ve heard this configuration before: Jeff CapelThe Pitt Panthers should face an underperforming opponent seated a few places below them in the ACC ranking at 8-6 (1-1 in conference). It’s a team that seems to be a bit fragile and vulnerable.

Hold the stop sign again?

It’s the exact premise Pitt faced Wake Forest in his official conference opening game on Saturday at the Petersen Events Center. And just as he spoke before this one against the evil deacons, Capel maintained before his team’s game Wednesday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, against the University of North Carolina that his team would not underestimate anyone .

Especially not in North Carolina.

“Look, they’re still talented. It’s still North Carolina,” Capel said Monday during a CCA coaching conference call. “They still have very, very good players. They just have to adjust with injuries to certain key guys. And I think if someone has injuries to key guys, especially in this position, the position of leader, so you can seem like all kinds of things sometimes. “

At Point de Capel, Tar Heels lost first-year guard Anthony Harris for the year at a torn ACL, while a total of seven players missed games due to injury. But injuries alone will not sink a program, especially when you look at some of the other variables involved in a team like North Carolina.

“We know they will be ready to play,” said Carolina. “They have a Hall of Fame coach (Roy Williams), one of the best that has ever been done, on the sidelines. And they still have really remarkable players. And it’s a very passionate fan base, so we know we’re going to be entering the lion’s den, so to speak, and we just need to prepare for it. “

Capel is particularly familiar with this “lion’s den”. As a player and assistant coach at Duke University, Capel is acutely aware of life in the Dean Smith Center for opposing teams. He’s rowdy and passionate, as he notes, so what is he telling his team to help them prepare?

