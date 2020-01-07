Jeff Bezos throws Lauren Sanchez two 50th birthday parties

Loading...

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos gave Lauren Sanchez a lush A-list for her 50th birthday in a mansion in Beverly Hills.

Thursday is the anniversary of their scandalous relationship that amounts to the world. Sanchez was seen with a dazzling diamond ring (albeit on her right hand), and the couple are closer than ever when Bezos hosted two parties for his love.

We were told that there was an intimate dinner for the family on December 19, Sanchez’s birthday. The next evening there was a big bash with guests like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Scooter Braun and Ms. Yael, Barry Diller and DVF and Timothée Chalamet. One guest told us exclusively: “Jeff and Lauren looked happier than ever.” Two days later, the Lovebirds hunted in St. Barts and arrived on David Geffen’s $ 200 million yacht Rising Sun.

Meanwhile, Sanchez’s ex-power agent Patrick Whitesell is getting serious about the new love of Pia Miller when the couple celebrated the holidays in their native Australia. It is believed that they stayed in Hugh Jackman’s Bondi Beach Pad. A friend told us: “It seems that everything went well for everyone involved in this saga – who would have thought that a year ago?”