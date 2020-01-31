Jeff Bezos of Amazon, the richest person in the world, has just risen by $ 19 billion

Thanks to robust fourth-quarter profits and sales, Amazon is now back in the industry elite – the trillion-dollar club for market capitalization – and has increased its membership from four to five.

It was almost unthinkable 10 years ago, but Apple, Microsoft, Saudi oil company Aramco, and now Amazon have market caps that are above the GDP of all economies except the top 17 in the world. It should be noted, however, that GDP is not a comparison between apples, as it measures a country’s sales, while market capitalization measures its equity value on the balance sheet. But it’s still illustrative.

With a jump in sales of 21 percent, Amazon not only exceeded, but also exceeded analysts’ expectations, and the share consequently rose by around 10 percent.

The market was concerned that Amazon’s goal of reducing delivery times from two days to a day or the same day would require an investment that would be costly enough to detract from revenue, especially when delivering to thousands of customers was free in the US.

Worldwide shipping costs rose 43 percent over the course of the year. Like many of the big tech giants, Amazon showed willingness to sacrifice short-term earnings to consolidate a dominant position.

What analysts didn’t expect was an increase in new Prime subscribers from 100 million to 150 million – many of whom signed up in the December quarter.

According to a new UBS report, Amazon Australia is gaining ground, but is less of a threat than feared.

All of these subscribers now have access to free Prime video content – another spoke on this Amazon flywheel.

The company’s net income increased 8 percent year-over-year to $ 3.27 billion, significantly exceeding analysts’ expectations of $ 2 billion.

Aside from retail, Amazon’s cloud business had sales of $ 9.95 billion, up 34 percent year-over-year. This also exceeded expectations.

The high-margin cloud division AWS has been an important growth driver in recent years.

However, what surprised investors in the first place was the growth in advertising – a business that gets its earnings through improved placement.

It is an income center that has been around for years but is no longer sufficient.

Amazon’s geographic segment documentation contains few details, although the company has paid much attention to India.

And there is absolutely no mention of Australia, where Amazon a few years ago has not yet proven to be the industry-destroying monster that many feared.

A report published by UBS in January suggests that Amazon is gaining momentum, but is less of a threat than expected due to the relatively limited breadth and depth of its offering.

Depending on Amazon’s priorities, this can change at any time.

