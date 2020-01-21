Life is full of great secrets. For example, how did Jeff Bezos’ tail pictures get into the hands of the National Enquirer? Sometimes life is so kind to give an answer.

At least it seems today when the Guardian reports that the Amazon CEO’s phone was probably hacked by the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Yes, that’s right, the sexting scandal that spawned the term “complexing agent” and the phrase “I love you, girl alive” supposedly all started as a government-sponsored hacking campaign.

For those who managed to prevent the whole ordeal from taking up their limited brain space, the alleged attempt by the National Enquirer to blackmail Bezos has been massively backlashed when the CEO wrote a middle post on February 7, 2019, in which everything was broadcast. This “everything” contained a large number of text messages between Bezos and his beloved at that time as well as an “under the belt” – colloquially known as “D * CK-Pick”.

According to today’s Guardian report, Bezos and MBS communicated back and forth on Facebook in WhatsApp in 2018 when the former received a video file from the latter’s WhatsApp account. It is “most likely,” the Guardian quotes investigators, when he found that the video contained malicious software. Shortly after Bezos received the file, the data began to leave Bezos’ phone.

At some point, data came from Bezos’ phone to the National Enquirer, where the company’s lawyers allegedly tried to blackmail the CEO to get the Washington Post, owned by Bezos, to stop reporting on the relationship between National Enquirer parent American Media Inc. and Saudi Arabia.

Yes.

Picture: Stephanie Keith / getty

Follow this? Whatever the intent, it clearly didn’t work in AMI’s favor.

We contacted Amazon to determine if and what responses there were to the news that the CEO may have been contacted directly by MBS. We have not received an immediate response.

It is worth noting, however, that Bezos is not the only high-priority hacking target that is reported to frequently communicate with MBS. According to the New York Times, Jared Kushner has had a long-standing message exchange with MBS – “who is known to prefer the online news service WhatsApp.”

So yes. Get ready for the Kushner cock pictures.