Jeff Banister could go back to Texas.

Banister, who spent 29 years with the Pirates as a player and coach throughout the major and minor leagues system, notably coached the team from 2011 to 2014 before taking on a managerial position for the Rangers.

There, Banister served from 2015 to 2018, winning the AL Manager of the Year title in 2015 and making the playoffs in 2015 and 2016. The team fired him in 2018 after two consecutive seasons of less than .500 seasons , and the Pirates hired him as a special assistant in baseball operations in early 2019.

Now it looks like Banister could be leaving Steel City for Texas once again, as he interviewed him for the vacant director position with the Astros.

After interviewing w / @astros, former @Rangers director Jeff Banister on what it would mean to get the job: “It would probably mean the world to me … I care about this community. I care about this organization … I love the fact that we had the opportunity to have a real rivalry within the state. ”Pic.twitter.com/Ha1gUAOWp7

– Mark Berman (@ MarkBermanFox26) January 23, 2020

Astros Manager AJ Hinch was recently laid off alongside the general manager Jeff Luhnow following the scandal of theft of team signs. Although nothing is yet sealed, Banister appears to be a likely and qualified candidate for the job – and he certainly has a Pirates pitcher. Joe Musgrovevote:

Having played with the Astros, I naturally hated everything about the Rangers. Then I go to Pittsburgh and I have the chance to work with this man all last season, I would be honored to play for him. Great baseball man and great leader! Good luck Banny👊🏼😎 https://t.co/BKFij0TKWO

– Joe Musgrove (@ ItsbuccnJoe59) January 23, 2020

For Banister, the work would not only put him back in a position of power and influence over a talented team, but it would also represent a deeper and more personal achievement for him.

“I care about this community,” Banister told Mark Berman of Fox 26. “I care about this organization. I love the fact that we had the opportunity to have real rivalry within the state. ”

