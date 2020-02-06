Jeep’s Super Bowl Crowd Pleaser is almost not aired – Adweek

But the last-minute production could never have aired, since Fox had sold out the ad inventory in November and the brand started filming ten days before the game without buying media.

All levels had to match for it to work.

Divine intervention?

Already in October 2019, Olivier Francois, Head of Marketing at Jeep parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), said the FCA had been thinking about the Super Bowl but was on the fence because there was no auto start this year that could be advertised.

It was Chicago-based boutique advertising agency Highdive who, in an idea for another FCA brand, Ram Trucks, referred to what he called “fun, fascinating, magical alignment of the data.” But Francois said Ram wasn’t really his top priority in 2020.

“But when you start planning for the Super Bowl, you look at every brand and nameplate. They were in the truck’s setting and said, “Do you know what February 2nd is?” Said Francois. “I said,” It’s the Super Bowl, but probably a little more “and … they said,” It’s Groundhog Day. “Then I said,” Oh my god, it’s probably time, my friend Bill Call Murray again. “

This is, of course, because Murray appeared in Groundhog Day in 1993 as a self-centered weather reporter who was forced to relive the same day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania until he learned a powerful lesson.

Francois called Murray the “Celebrity Jeep”.

As luck would have it …

Coincidentally, Francois and Murray have mutual friends, so their paths have crossed over the years in social functions. When Murray called “a Picasso or a Da Vinci of improvisation,” Francois said he was in touch and had tried to work with the actor in recent years.

“He had never been receptive because it was clear how Bill Murray could ever be imagined from afar as a man taking a check to advertise a product,” said Francois. “There are literally a few people who are never about money. He’s one. As far as I know, you can’t even buy him for a movie.”

In the Jeep press release, Murray said, “This is my first commercial. I’m glad I did it with you. … and I’m glad that this is also my last advertisement. “

Francois loved the idea of ​​repeating the film for the Groundhog Day Super Bowl so much that he took a chance and wrote a “nice, handwritten letter” to Murray. It ended with “I would really like to speak to you, call me. Send me an email or send a smoke signal. “

He gave this letter to their mutual friends.

‘Let’s do that’

There was no answer for three months. Francois thought it was the end.

“The only really big idea we had – or that might have been big – was Groundhog Day. So that was pretty clear, but we literally didn’t have Plan B, ”said François. “It was almost a sense of relief.” Okay, we’re not going to kill ourselves in a Super Bowl commercial. “

Then, two weeks before the Super Bowl, Murray replied.

“He called on the phone and said he realized this was a unique opportunity because Super Bowl Sunday, which clashed with Groundhog Day, is the first time in 54 years. So it’s like Halley’s comet, ”François said. “It probably took him a long time to open the envelope, and suddenly he called us on January 17th and said,” Let’s do it. “

