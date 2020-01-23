Jeep Teases Rugged Wrangler Mopar Edition For Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto Show is fast approaching and Jeep has released the first teaser image for a new special edition.

The company keeps the details secret, but the special edition was created by Mopar and will offer an assortment of Jeep performance parts.

It’s not much, but the teaser image reveals that the special edition will be a Wrangler that has been fitted with tubular doors and beadlock style wheels. We can also see all-terrain tires, a hard black roof and a Jeep Performance Parts sticker on the rear fender.

Little is known about the model at this point, but Mopar offers more than 200 Jeep performance parts and says the accessories are “specially designed and designed for lovers of off-road performance.” and sturdy bumpers.

There’s no word on specs at this point, but the standard Wrangler is offered with three different engines. The entry-level unit is a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 285 hp (213 kW / 289 hp) and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) of torque. Customers can also opt for a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine developing 270 hp (200 kW / 274 hp) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque.

Of course, the big news for 2020 is the availability of a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. It produces 260 hp (194 kW / 264 hp) and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque.

The Chicago Auto Show starts on February 6, so stay tuned for more details.