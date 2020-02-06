Jeep launches special Gladiator and Wrangler models

Jeep is featured at the Chicago Auto Show 2020 with special Gladiator and Wrangler models, all of which are expected to arrive at dealerships in the second quarter of this year.

There are a total of three trucks with Mojave and High Altitude versions of the Gladiator as well as a High Altitude Wrangler. However, the two specifications are very different and we start with the “Desert Rated”.

Gladiator Mojave

For starters, this is the first “Desert Rated” Jeep 4×4 that is claimed to be the ultimate high-speed off-road capability and performance.

Read also: Jeep dealers offer up to $ 9,000 discount on 2020 gladiators, damage report

“4×4 capability has always been the most important pillar of the Jeep brand, and the new Gladiator Mojave is a natural extension of our legendary 4×4 capability leadership,” said Jim Morrison, director of Jeep Brand. “The Jeep Gladiator is already the most powerful mid-range pickup on the planet. With the new Mojave model, we offer our most passionate customers a new level of performance with the ability to master fast desert and sandy terrain.”

The specially tuned FOXTM 2.5-inch bypass shock absorbers with external reservoirs, the front hydraulic bumpers, the reinforced frame, the 1-inch front suspension lift with silver front slide plate and the stronger axles with iron knuckles, aggressive front seats with integrated upper cushions as well the standard 33-inch Falken wild peak off-road tires.

Jeep has also added performance parts to the Mojave specification, such as: B. step sand slide rails and the already mentioned silver front slide plate. The Gladiator Mojave can take up to 544 kg payload and tow up to 2.7 tons.

Then there is the “Off-Road Plus” button, with which you can adjust the throttle, shift points and traction control after pressing to achieve “top performance at higher speeds in the sand and with slow rock creep”. In this new driving mode, you can also lock the rear axle in “4H” at high speed – a function that will be introduced later this year.

The Jeep Gladiator Mojave is powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine that delivers 285 hp and 352 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose either the six-speed manual or the optional eight-speed automatic.

For the interior, there are improved upholstered seats (leather or fabric with orange accent stitching and embroidered logos), a forward-facing off-road camera and a competition-inspired leather steering wheel.

Wrangler & Gladiator high altitude

High Altitude versions of the Wrangler and Gladiator are also making their debut in Chicago.

“Our new Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude are a direct response to customers asking for even more luxurious materials, premium content, and technology in two of the most powerful vehicles we’ve ever offered,” said Morrison. “We took the world’s most powerful SUV and mid-range pickup and delivered a pair of truly unique vehicles inside and out, so there is clearly no compromise between luxury and performance.”

The special features of these high-altitude models are the new 20-inch light-alloy wheels in high-gloss black, the numerous LED exterior lights and the body-colored surfaces (hard top, fender flares, mirrors, door handles, tailgate handle, bumpers) and the “Trail Rated” -Badge.

Inside there is a leather steering wheel, a dashboard, a center console and door panels, while nappa leather covers the seats. Technical features include the 8.4-inch touchscreen display with Alpine Premium audio system, 4G-LTE WiFi, automatic high-beam headlight control, GPS navigation, remote-controlled proximity keyless input, monitoring of the blind spot, detection of the rear transverse course and ParkView rear view camera with dynamic grid lines.

The Jeep Wrangler and the Gladiator High Altitude are available in the following colors: billet silver, black, light white, Gobi (exclusively for gladiators), granite crystal, ocean blue (exclusively for Wrangler) and Snazzberry (available late).

PHOTO GALLERY

more pictures…