Jeep has an electric bicycle in June

We don’t often get up-to-date, useful news in a Super Bowl ad, but Jeep succeeded this year.

The off-road vehicle manufacturer released a Super Bowl ad with a ton of chew on the weekend. It is a sequel to the 1993 Groundhog Day that Bill Murray actually released, which is an achievement in itself. Although it is usually an advertisement for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, you get a small preview of the new Jeep e-Bike around 38 seconds.

For the time being, details about the new Jeep e-bike are painfully scarce. The official website revealed that it is coming in June, with a 750-watt motor that can reach up to 40 miles on one charge. It is made in collaboration with electric bicycle company QuietKat and has 4.8-inch all-terrain tires for the type of electric bicycle that you see in that Super Bowl advertisement.

Other than that, we don’t know much. Jeep has not offered a specific release date or price for the bicycle. We have also received no other specifications, but Electrek studied the clip to find some small details that Jeep did not reveal. Lovers of electric bikes should probably take a look.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Jeep has made an electric bicycle, according to CNET. However, it is the first Jeep brought to the United States. If you want to perform impressive bike stunts in the mountains or you just want to move around without polluting the atmosphere too much, Jeep’s latest electric offering may be worth a look.

