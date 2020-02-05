Jeep dealers offer up to $ 9,000 discount on Gladiator 2020, Claims Report

Some U.S. jeep dealers sell the 2020 Jeep Gladiator for up to $ 9,000, according to Cars Direct reports.

The Jeep Gladiator starts at $ 35,040, but prices can easily rise to over $ 45,000 if some options are selected, not changes. Probably to boost sales, Jeep introduced a $ 2,000 national bonus on January 17 and February 3 for all 2020 Gladiator models. The incentive was offered for all equipment variants with the exception of the Rubicon.

A dedicated California dealership, the South County Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, is promoting 2020 gladiators for a $ 9,000 discount, including this $ 2,000 bonus. While not all retailers sell the Gladiator so cheaply, there are a number of other retailers that offer generous discounts for the pickup, including the Huntington Beach Dodge Jeep Ram, which sells a range of Gladiator Sport S models with $ 6,830 discounts and prices to such low prices cut $ 32,900 ahead of possible first responder, military and trade group offers.

Leasing is now also cheaper than ever with Gladiator S models available for just $ 259 a month for 36 months at $ 3,970 at the time of signing. This is far less expensive than a $ 310 36-month lease at $ 4,004 at the time of signing, which was released in early January.

Thanks to the current discounts for incentives and dealers, it is now possible to buy a Jeep Gladiator for less than a Wrangler, which is usually about $ 1,750 cheaper than the Gladiator in four-door Wrangler Unlimited models.

If you’ve been thinking about buying a jeep gladiator, now is the perfect time to pull the trigger and go to a local dealer.