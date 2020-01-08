Jeep connects to CES with Compass, Renegade and Wrangler hybrid vehicles

Loading...

Jeep had an electrifying presence at CES by introducing plug-in hybrid versions of the Compass, the Renegade and the Wrangler.

The automaker was not ready to talk about details, but the models have a familiar design. However, they appear with blue accents to help distinguish them from their less environmentally friendly counterparts.

The style changes don’t stop there, as all three models will have a 4xe badge. Of course, the vehicles are also equipped with charging ports which are located on the driver’s side rear fender of the Compass and Renegade. The Wrangler mixes things up a bit because its charging port is located under the left pillar.

The company has refused to release performance specifications, but it is possible that the Wrangler uses a configuration similar to the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, which has a 3.6-liter V6 engine, two electric motors and a battery. 16 kWh lithium-ion battery. This gives the model a combined power of 260 hp (194 kW / 264 PS) and an electric range of up to 32 miles.

The plug-in hybrids Compass and Renegade will probably echo their European counterparts which were presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Equipped with a 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol engine and an electric motor, the models develop up to 237 hp (178 kW / 240 PS) and can travel 31 miles (50 km) with electricity only.

We will learn more about plug-in hybrids later this year as Jeep will provide additional information at the Geneva, New York and Beijing auto shows.

Regardless of their specifications, Jeep said the vehicles are the first step in their plan to offer electrification options on all models by 2022. The company also said that plug-in hybrids will be more capable and more fun to drive, thanks to their “higher torque and immediate engine response.

Note: European Jeep Compass and Renegade PHEV illustrated