Jeanine Pirro zu Romney: You are “jealous” of Trump and can never “rise”

Fox News judge Jeanine Pirro unloaded Senator Mitt Romney of R-Utah in an epic gossip about Fox News “justice” on Saturday.

“The first United States senator in American history to vote to convict the president of his own party, Mitt Romney,” began her openness. “The only and only Republican who voted for President Trump’s conviction. How dare he ?! How could he ?! And why should he ?!”

Well, Romney voted “guilty” for abuse of power, knowing that it would make no difference just to position herself as a self-righteous anti-Trump Republican leader, she said.

“The truth is, Mitt, you just despise Donald Trump,” she continued. “Your jealousy of this man is a constant rage that burns in you because you can never rise to the height he has.

“Because people like you fold like a fool. And you have neither selflessness nor the ability to think of others than Donald Trump thought about making America first.”

Pirro declined Romney’s call to former National Security Advisor John Bolton to testify before the Senate after even Democrats who wanted to indict Trump refused.

“You want to use that nothing burger to sentence the President of the United States ?!” She said. “Are you stupid too?

“And you say this is the most difficult decision you have ever made? Mitt, you are full of it! And since you are such a scholar, you have ever thought about the constitutional rights of the President, which in the Star Chamber, in who he was, the presumption of innocence was denied? “

Pirro noted that her contempt for Romney was not due to his attempt to drop Trump’s party, and reminded her audience that she rejected Romney’s 2016 allegation against Trump’s then candidate.

“And by the way, you’re embarrassed,” said Pirro, pointing to Mitt, “I should know. I said it four years ago.

“Mitt, losers choke! You choke when a CNN reporter pushes you back and you fold like any other loser!” She added.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.