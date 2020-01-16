Paris. The city of light. The city of love. The city of the CFL united?

CFL 2.0 will be further developed with its list of Global Combines after successful workouts in Finland and Sweden. Paris follows next. France’s top players will meet in the capital on Friday to present themselves to Greg Quick and his group.

The French are among the best athletes in Europe and are most familiar with Canadian football. The invitation list to combine is littered with players who have participated in RSEQ or spent their founding years at a Canadian cegep.

In my ongoing effort to make CFL 2.0 more accessible to the masses, I have searched the internet for tapes for each of the global perspectives. Here are 13 names you should know about the CFL combine in France.

Anthony Mahoungou, REC, France, not connected (Purdue)

Mahoungou defies your expectations of what a global perspective can be. He was a high school three-star recruit, doing 688 yards and eight touchdowns in a breakout season for the Boilermakers. The prolific Frenchman spent a preseason at the Philadelphia Eagles and was briefly signed by Edmonton before falling victim to camp cuts.

At 6.35 kg, it has a fantastic frame and the large body you are looking for. He used this body and a couple of strong hands to win a number of highly competitive college catches, including some of the best roles. He is not yet a mature route runner and does not separate very well, but is exactly the type of player who benefits from the Waggle. Mahoungou is also not a fan of speed. He is said to have run a 4.55 on his professional day.

With his skills and family tree, Mahoungou could be the top player in this global design.

Tony Anderson, FS / SLB, France, not connected (Grand View)

Tony Anderson was an athletic and physical expert who was apparently at a level too low for his skills at NAIA Grand View. His 6’4 215lbs frame bounces off the screen and that’s why he got rookie camp invitations from the Indianapolis Colts and LA Rams this season.

Anderson is an explosive and opportunistic security with the ability to read routes and break on soccer. It is a physical presence that separates the receiver from the ball and builds up the running game. Normally, its level of competition would raise a few questions, but it’s cheap compared to its European counterparts. Personally, I would be curious if his style of play could be used as a CFL linebacker.

Anthony Dablé-Wolf, REC, France, Hildesheim Invaders (Germany)

Dablé-Wolf was discovered by one of the original European NFL superstars, Osi Umenyiora, and is an athletic freak with productive NFL seasons with the New York Giants in 2017 and Atlanta Falcons in 2018.

Dablé-Wolf, a straightforward burner who was able to test in 4.4, can also miss a cent. Its speed and agility are unprecedented for a European prospect and its size is drooling at 6’4 220lbs. Add hands in a soft set and you have a really dynamic weapon.

The only downside and the reason why he doesn’t have the best view on this list is that Dablé-Wolf is now 31 years old. The recipient’s expiration date has probably passed, although I suspect that he has a little more in the tank.

Kevin Kaya, REC, France, not connected (Montreal)

Kaya is a 6: 4 string and was named the second All-Canadian receiver at the University of Montreal this season.

The man Carabins fans call “Superman” has a unique ability to stand up, using his length and extension to create a crazy catching radius. He drives good distances and has overused the field at the speed of USports at high speed. If his passport were different, Kaya would likely be drafted as a Canadian this year, but instead demonstrate his ability as a global.

While announced with this Combine group, Kaya will actually go scouting for the Montreal Regional Combine. I chose to include him here so that he would receive his due payment and not get lost in the shuffle.

Maxime De Falcis, FS / SLB, France, Dresden Monarchs (Germany) (Southern Utah / Montreal)

De Falcis was originally an inspection by Southern Utah University and was relocated to Montreal. In Europe, he has proven to be valuable in a hybrid linebacker role and has shown that he can cover both man-to-man and exaggeratedly well. As an intelligent player with a wealth of experience, he reads quarterbacks well and therefore finds himself consistently in a place where you can play.

De Falcis is an excellent attacker in the open field and should have a special role as a team leader. He and Kevin Kaya, already mentioned, will be very familiar with the newly hired Montreal GM Danny Maciocia, which should strengthen their worldwide candidacy.

Jerome Valbon, TE / FB, France, Wasa Royals (Finland) (Bishop)

Jerome “The Train” Valbon was once a physical presence in the AUS and has become a dominant force in Europe.

Valbon is a mean runblocker who outwits his opponents with an excellent hand position, piston-like feet and pure, unadulterated malice. It’s also surprisingly effective as an overtaking option, with more balance than you’d expect from a 6’3 240lbs bowling ball.

Valbon is a prototype of the CFL defender and should enjoy the role of a special team. He’ll run over you as a blocker or tackler.

Bryan Billy, FS / LB, France, Thonon Black Panthers

If you are looking for a downhill rider, Bryan Billy is the place for you.

Billy is above all a security measure for the top French team and apparently appreciates the physical aspects of the game. He throws his 6’2 210lbs body around with enthusiasm and tries to explode with enemies. Obviously strong, his strengths as a defender could be better used as a linebacker. Still, Billy is designed to excel in special teams.

Aymeric Nicault, REC / FB, France, Wasa Royals (Finland)

Nicault is a strong recipient who has been successful in Finland with his physical strength. He has a pair of vices for the hands and excellent body control, which makes him an absolute stallion for a competitive catch. He drives decent enough routes, but only creates a marginal separation in Europe, so I am amazed at his ability to play a pure receiving role.

Nicault may fit CFL much better than H-Back, using his trunks and physicality to his advantage. This position switch maximizes its reception strengths and limits its weaknesses. His versatility will also be of great value for special teams in which he can block and hide kicks.

Cheikhou Sow, REC, France, Dresden Monarchs (Germany)

Nobody will fall in love with Saw’s body, but he has established himself as a legitimate, deep threat in Germany. The powerful mite has nervous, fast feet and an incredible ability to shift gears to relieve any defense. One turn of a defender’s waist and sow is gone.

With a 5: 8 receiver that has already become a National Combine in Germany, Sow could turn it into a duo.

Amir Kilani, CB / FS, France, Seinajoki crocodiles (Finland)

Kilani is not an ideal size at 5’11 185lbs, but boy does he have speed to burn. He has emerged as a returnee in the French ranks, but his pace has really proven to be a defensive defender. Kilani is able to move tackles from side to side when he is safe, but his impressive closing speed has also allowed him to intercept quarterbacks as live bait.

He may not be able to do this on the next level, but he has shown how good he can sound in his position. You will rarely find Kilani outside the back pocket of a recipient unless he wants to be right there.

Brice Jacques-André-Coquin, France, Solingen Paladins (Germany)

Jacques-André-Coquin, a versatile recipient with strength in all areas, was one of the French who were invited to the international NFL Combine. It can cover a variety of distances, free itself of pressure for hard catches in the red zone and is a good size at 6,22210 lbs. J-A-C has an advantage as a place of possession.

I doubt the speed and overall athleticism of J-A-C, but its production in Germany speaks for itself. He has also played in both directions, with defense experience being a useful skill for special teams.

Jason Bofunda, RB, France, La Courneuve Flash

Bofunda is a clear and clean one-cut runner that is best used in a zone system. He runs with patience, builds up his blocks and uses the right hole. His speed is good, not great, but his vision is the key to his success and his willingness to run with strength is the cherry on top.

With a stocky body weight of 6’0 kg and a willing physical condition, Bofunda was able to adapt well to the increased special teams and block the requirements of the game in Canada.

Louis Achaintre, LB, France, Bialystok Lowlanders (Poland) (Concordia)

Achaintre, who worked at Linebacker during his time at RSEQ, brought a good size to the table with 6’2 200lbs and a raw skillset. He plays a little loose and out of control, with a tendency to be on the ball but with a tendency to overtake things.

Achaintre has the potential to control his skills with high quality coaching and transform himself into an employee of a special team. His time in Canada will also help to understand these subtleties.